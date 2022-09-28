Kendall Jenner Celebrates Opening of Her 818 Tequila Cocktail Lounge in the Bahamas

The Kardashians star hosted a beachside bash for the 818 Shack at SLS Baha Mar in Nassau

By
Sonal Dutt
Sonal Dutt

Published on September 28, 2022 08:28 PM
Photo credit Sophie Sahara and SLS Baha Mar. Kendall Jenner opened 818 Shack, an open-air lounge at the SLS Baha Mar, named after her tequila
Photo: Sophie Sahara/SLS Baha Mar

Kendall Jenner is taking her tequila to the islands.

On Saturday, the model, 26, hosted an opening party for 818 Shack — an open-air cocktail lounge serving drinks made with her 818 Tequila — at SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas. Jenner, who stopped to pose with the resort's famous resident flamingos before arriving at the bash, said, "818 Tequila is perfect in refreshing cocktails after a swim or a day at the beach."

The Caribbean lounge is tucked inside Baha Bay, the luxury resort's new on-site waterpark, and steps away from the lapping waves and white sand on Nassau's Cable Beach. It's the first international location for The Kardashians star's tequila brand, which she officially launched in May 2021.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a>'s 818 Tequila Lounge opening. courtesy 818 Tequila
courtesy 818 Tequila

The 818 Shack's menu includes cocktails ranging from a classic margarita and "Berry Mint Kenny" — a drink named after Jenner and made with tequila, strawberries, lime juice, agave syrup and mint (pictured above) — to tropical options like Lunar Crush (vodka, mango, cream of coconut and orange juice) and High Tide (spiced rum, lime juice, pineapple juice and rum-based liqueur).

Jenner isn't the only star to join the Baha Mar cocktail crew. In June, Bruno Mars announced a brand partnership with his SelvaRey rum, which he launched in 2020. The musician celebrated his rum collaboration with the mega-resort — which includes the SLS, Grand Hyatt and Rosewood hotels — with a live pool-side performance over Labor Day weekend.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a>'s 818 Tequila Lounge opening. courtesy 818 Tequila
courtesy 818 Tequila

Along with a growing lineup of celerity-owned liquors, the resort also boasts an impressive roster of star- and chef-affiliated restaurants and bars, including ones from Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boulud and Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake — who jointly own the posh cigar bar T-Squared.

Capitalizing on their strong culinary program, Baha Mar will also host the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival from Oct. 21-23. Along with chefs like Samuelsson, Boulud and Amanda Freitag cooking up island-inspired fare for guests, the festival will kick-off with a performance by Boyz II Men.

Photo credit Sophie Sahara and SLS Baha Mar. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> opened 818 Shack, an open-air lounge at the SLS Baha Mar, named after her tequila
Sophie Sahara/SLS Baha Mar

Jenner has been spending the week toasting the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, traveling from New York City to the Bahamas to Miami for celebrations.

Last year following claims of cultural appropriation, Jenner revealed on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that 818 — named after the area code for Calabasas, Calif. where she and the Kardashian family call home — discovered sustainable methods to benefit Jalisco, Mexico, the city where her tequila is made.

The model said the goal of her tequila brand was always to be "something that was, like, approachable and aesthetically pleasing and socially aware and gender-neutral" and "friendly to the planet."

Speaking to Fallon, The Kardashians star said, "At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste — the agave fibers and the water waste — and build this sustainable brick that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco."

"Along with saving the planet, it's important for us to be friendly to the community as well," she said.

