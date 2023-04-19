Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Share Kris Jenner's 'Famous' Dip That Is 'So Popular' with Their Friends

There's no use crying over spilled cocktails when Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are bartending.

In the latest episode of Hailey's new casual cooking show on YouTube called What's in My Kitchen?, the models make a drink and snack combo. The two whip up a passionfruit spritz, inspired by the new passionfruit lip treatment from Bieber's Rhode line, and Kendall's take on mom Kris Jenner's guacamole dip.

After applying a coat of lip gloss, the pair get going in making their cocktails. Each adds ice, 1 ½ oz. 818 Tequila (founded by Kendall), ½ oz. Aperol, ½-1 oz. of passionfruit juice, and juice from half of a lime to a cocktail shaker.

As per usual, Hailey, 26, maintains her casual energy as she and Kendall, 27, dance and shake their cocktails. "I just made a huge mess," Hailey says after spilling some liquid. "We're going to pretend like that didn't happen."

With a splash of club soda and a sprig of rosemary, the friends sip on their drinks and agree that it is a perfect poolside beverage. Kendall adds that the drink is "all making sense" with the lip product. "Then it leaves a little smudge and you can just lick it off," she says.

"Here's a disclaimer: don't eat the peptide lip treatment," Hailey chimes in before the pair moves on to the guacamole dip.

Tori Time/OBB Media

In honor of the new episode, HexClad, which sponsors the six-episode season, put a bunch of the products Hailey uses on sale. The Japanese knife set for one dropped from $500 to $350.

Hailey describes the next dish as Kris's "famous layered dip that is so popular amongst all of our friends, all of her family"

The true recipe ran in Kris's 2014 cookbook, In The Kitchen With Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites, and is something Kris has been making since the 70s, says Kendall.

"It will never compare to the Kris Jenner original but it is pretty freaking good," adds Kendall of her own twist.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

For the crowd pleaser, the pals peel, pit and mash six avocados. They add salsa, Lawry's garlic salt, seasoned salt and lime juice, to taste. One difference between the "KJ OG" and this version is that Kris uses lemons instead of limes. Also, while Kendall only adds sour cream and shredded sharp cheddar on top of the guacamole, Kris adds olives, tomatoes and other toppings.

"The actual issue you are going to face here is not eating all the guac before you actually layer the dip," jokes Hailey as she and Kendall repeatedly taste the dip in between dance breaks.

To honor Kris even more, Hailey uses the plate set that Kris gave her and husband Justin Bieber as a wedding present.

"Does she not love me as much as she loves you because that's crazy, this is my childhood," Kendall says of the dishes. "She hasn't even gotten me these so you should feel really special."

Who's In my Kitchen? is a spinoff of Hailey's popular Who's In My Bathroom? YouTube series.