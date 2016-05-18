Image zoom

Kelly Rowland got back into shape after giving birth to her son Titan in 2014 thanks to workout sessions with her longtime trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

“This woman is so amazing and she helped me bounce back when it comes to my post-bod after I had my baby,” Rowland, 35, tells PEOPLE of her trainer. “She gave me some of the best tips and workout tricks.”

Jenkins has created a 5-minute, 10 move exercise routine that anyone can do at home with just a mat some light weights to give you a toned physique like Rowland’s.

1. Cross-torso repeater knee

“You’re going to keep your right leg out to the side, turned open,” says Jenkins. “Open those arms nice and long, and pull your knee up towards your chest. Squeeze your abs in tight.” Do 25 reps on each side.

2. Long arm, long leg

“Pull that leg open, reach your arm up into the sky,” says Jenkins. “You’re working your obliques and the whole outer thigh. Lift that leg up and squeeze your abs in tight, using your obliques when you lift that leg.”

3. High knees Do 15 reps on each side. “High knees are awesome to help you target the low belly and to boost your metabolic rate,” explains Jenkins. Do for 15 seconds.

4. Stationary lunge with rotation

For this move, lock your legs in place as you rotate through the torso. Do at least 15 reps on each side.

5. Oblique crunch

“Take that left leg out to the side, left arm up to the sky, stomach tight, elbow to knee – pull it up,” says Jenkins. To make the move more challenging, reach your other arm out to the side. Do 25 reps on each side.

6. Arabesque

“I love this,” Rowland says of the ballet-inspired move. “This is probably one of my favorites. It makes me feel pretty!” To do the arabesque, extend one leg back and pulse it up and down while holding one arm out and the other up to the sky. While it’s a small movement, it will seriously tone your torso and buttocks.

7. Balancing stick

“To add a little more toning to the buttocks, we’re going to add a balancing stick,” says Jenkins. “You bend your balancing leg, reach through your arms and legs and focus on a spot. Flex your back foot, push energy through the heel.” Hold for at least 15 seconds.

8. Plank up downs with core rotation

Begin in a plank, and then go down onto your right forearm, then left forearm, and pop back up to plank. Then, bring your right knee to your left elbow, your left knee to your right elbow, and repeat for 10 reps on each side.

9. Forearm pike up

For this move, being in a forearm plank. “Now, lift the hips up toward the sky, and then bring it back down,” says Jenkins of how to do this lower abdominal strengthener. “Lift up and squeeze that core and bring it back down.”

10. Bicycles

“This is my favorite,” says Rowland. “She’ll tell me 25 and I’ll – like a crazy person – say ’50!’ ” To do a bicycle, roll back and place your hands behind your head. Lift your shoulders up off the mat, bring your knees up, and bring your elbow to your opposite knee while keeping your stomach tight. Rotate from side to side for 25 reps.

Still have more energy? Try double-leg reaches as a “bonus” move.

“Both knees are up, shoulders up, stomach flat,” says Jenkins. “Inhale to prepare. Exhale legs out, flat belly. Inhale, bring [your legs] in.” Do about five reps.