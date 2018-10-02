Kelly Ripa Turns 48 with 'the World’s Largest Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Birthday Cake'

Kelly Ripa celebrated her 48th birthday with a special treat!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was surprised at the end of Tuesday’s show with a birthday cake shaped like what co-host Ryan Seacrest called, “the world’s largest peanut butter and jelly sandwich birthday cake.”

Made by chef Michael Lechowicz from Charlotte Patisserie in Brooklyn, New York, the dessert was made of pound cake, creamy peanut butter and strawberry jelly. It was served with two giant glasses of milk.

It was a particularly special treat for Ripa, who counts peanut butter and jelly sandwiches among her favorite meals.

“I spent the whole year hearing about Kelly having PB&J in her bed,” Seacrest, 43, said. “Her husband would bring these in, they would eat them, and now, this is the world’s largest. … I don’t know how you and Mark [Consuelos] would have this in bed.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shared Her ‘Crazy’ Guacamole Hack—And We Put It to the Test

“We would manage,” Ripa joked. “This is the greatest thing ever. Thank you so much everybody. … You the very best.”

Seacrest only passed the love back to Ripa. “You are a blessing to us and everybody watching,” he said.

Live with Ryan and Kelly/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Troll Who Says She’s ‘Too Old’ for Husband Mark Consuelos

As much as Ripa loves PB&Js, she doesn’t often eat them—the former soap opera actress follows a strict diet and exercise regimen to stay in tip-top shape.

“She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show,” Consuelos, 47, wrote on Instagram in March. He went on to say that she follows a high-alkaline diet — which focuses on vegetables like beets, broccoli, cucumber, kale, kiwi, bell pepper and more, while avoiding acidic foods like yogurt, fish and sugar.

“It has changed my life; it’s changed the whole way I think about food,” Ripa said on her show in 2015.

RELATED: Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Prove They Still Have the Hots for Each Other with Cute Admiration Pics

Consuelos — who shares kids Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15 with Ripa — also honored his wife on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday Sexy!!” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of them. “I love you like a kid loves cake!! Love, M.”