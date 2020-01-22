Kelly Ripa Says She 'Shut Down' Daughter Lola's Debit Card After She Ordered Too Much Postmates

Kelly Ripa is making sure her daughter is having the full college experience — dorm room food and all.

On Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the host revealed that she recently learned about the popular food delivery service Postmates because she caught her 18-year-old daughter Lola using it instead of eating with her college meal plan.

“I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates,” Ripa, 49, explained. “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan, cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

“But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school so she was ordering Postmates,” the mother of three added. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.”

Postmates employs couriers to deliver groceries and meals locally but can become quite pricey with and added tax and delivery free.

Once Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, saw the charges, they made sure to teach their daughter a lesson.

“Oh we shut down that debit card account she had,” the host revealed.

Ripa and Consuelos dropped off their second child to begin her first year of studies at New York University in August — the same school where heir oldest, Michael Joseph, 22, attended.

At the time, both parents shared heartwarming posts about the send-off on Instagram, with Ripa writing, “The nest is getting roomy…💕.” Consuelos added in his own post, “2 down… 1 to go…❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as he and Ripa also share 16-year-old son Joaquin Antonio.

Just last week, Ripa also revealed on her show that she and her family recently sat down to watch some old home videos together, which made the mom quite sentimental.

“Mark was home and we were watching these movies together and he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, ‘We’ve really built a life together.’ And I got so emotional,” she shared on her show last week.

“When you cry in front of your kids, it terrifies them. They’re just not sure why. They were like, ‘Why are you crying? Are you okay?’ I was like, ‘No, these are tears of joy. These aren’t tears of anger or rage,'” she added.