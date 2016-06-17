In the modern day American lexicon, the word “brunch” has taken on a life force that is so much more than just a combination of “breakfast” and “lunch.”

It is never-ending mimosas. It is egregiously overpriced eggs. It is, to many, a verb. I was brunching so hard I didn’t even make it home in time for Dateline‘s Sunday Night Mystery, one might say.

Well, not anymore — at least if Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel have anything to say about it. In the exclusive clip above from Ketel One, Kimmel poses the question “Is brunch noun a verb?” to Ripa, who has a strong opinion on the subject.

“Brunch is a noun,” she says. “People do use it as a verb, but it’s a noun.” Kimmel is delighted in her response, begging: “Please, if you’re doing this, folks, stop.”

In fact, they’re feel so passionately about the subject that they even created the hashtag “#BrunchIsANoun” to spread the word. Something to consider as you Instagram that artisan brioche French toast this weekend.

You can catch Ripa’s full “3 Ridiculous Questions” segment on Friday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.