Kelly Ripa Ate a Thanksgiving Pie Off the Floor After Dropping It: 'Peak Gluttony'

The star opened up about her favorite part of Thanksgiving on Monday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 28, 2022 04:32 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Kelly Ripa is taking a page straight out of Friends and not letting any pie go to waste.

On Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, the host, 52, admitted that she didn't let anything stop her from eating a Thanksgiving leftover coconut cream pie from the refrigerator, not even the fact that it spilled on the floor.

Ripa explained that part of their family tradition includes eating leftovers at night, so she decided to take out the pie so they could eat some of it. But because it was "surprsingly dense," Ripa explains, "as I'm carrying it, the plate is collapsing underneath and I try to get it to the counter top and it just flies out of my hands, it crumbles to the floor, it goes all over the walls, all over the cabinets."

Rather than just throw it away, she had another idea. "We ate it off the floor," she said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
kelly Ripa/instagram

"'I'm just going to go for it,'" she recalled saying. "It's so embarrassing. When you're eating pie off the floor, you have achieved peak gluttony."

Ripa said she thought they completely cleaned off the pie from the floor and left no traces behind — but her husband Mark Consuelos, 51, found a few extra pieces.

"Mark was like, 'Where's the coconut creme pie?' I go, 'Oh, I dropped it, so it's in the trash.' That was the end of that. The next day we're making breakfast and Mark says, 'You know what I just did?' And I go, 'What?' He said, 'I just ate some coconut creme pie off the wall,'" she said.

On Thanksgiving, Ripa and Consuelos shared a photo of their family reunion with their three children Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25.

The family had some fun, with Ripa and her daughter posing dramatically while wearing rubber gloves, captioning the photo, "Clean up crew." Her son Michael joined the shot and Ripa joked, "All hands on deck."

Consuelos has teased his wife about her eating habits in the past. In an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in March, he told the audience about his wife using her hands to eat.

"You eat normal food normally but every now and then, if there's something that can be [consumed] with your fingers, you'll go in — first of all you'll put the plate in front of me, and then you'll go in and grab it and then you stick all three fingers, the tips of all three fingers, into your mouth," Consuelos said.

"Our kids get very grossed out by us in general but especially when we are eating, they are sickened by us," Ripa also admitted. "And I'm not sure why that is, but they are disgusted by our eating. They make fun of our eating a lot."

