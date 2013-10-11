Image zoom

The co-hosts that eat together, stay together!

Live With Kelly and Michael’s Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa were recently spotted on a friendly dinner date at the Boarding House restaurant in Chicago. (They couldn’t possibly have so much fun together on-air if they weren’t pals off screen, too!)

But let’s go straight to the good stuff: What did the pair eat? Ripa went for Spanish octopus with crispy potatoes and smoked paprika aioli, while Stahan dug into the seared scallops with English peas and meaty maitake mushrooms, drizzled with pancetta vinaigrette and topped with slivers of candied lemon zest.

You may have eaten scallops wrapped in bacon before, but this dish has a more delicate flavor. Unlike bacon, pancetta is cured with a variety of herbs, spices, and garlic, and is left unsmoked, so it brings out the sweetness of the scallops rather than overpowering it.

Okay, we’re sold—and now hungry. So we tapped Boarding House owner Alpana Singh for the recipe so we can make this recipe at home.

Scallops With English Peas and Mushrooms

Makes 4 servings

1 medium Spanish onion, diced

2 tsp. butter, divided

2 mint leaves

1 lb. English peas, divided

Salt, to taste

6 oz. pancetta

2 oz. sherry vinegar

1 tbsp. whole grain mustard

Zest from 1 lemon

1 cup sugar

16 scallops

8 oz. maitake mushrooms

1. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high. Add the onions and cook until translucent, stirring frequently, about 2 minutes.

2. Add the mint leaves and ¾ lb. of the peas; cook for 5 minutes. Add 1 cup water, stir and simmer until peas are tender, about 10 minutes.

3. In a food processor or blender, puree the onion-mint-pea mixture until smooth. Season with salt and let cool.

4. In a small pan, cook the pancetta over medium heat until golden brown. Pour the rendered fat in to a small bowl, and whisk in the vinegar and whole grain mustard. Set aside.

5. Blanch the zest by plunging it into boiling water, quickly removing it and plunging it into ice water. Repeat two more times. In a small pan over low heat, add 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar. When the water is simmering and the sugar has dissolved, add the blanched zest and cook for 5 minutes. Remove and let cool.

6. In a large skillet, heat remaining 1 tsp. of butter over medium-high heat, Add the scallops and sear until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Remove the scallops. Add the mushrooms and remaining peas to the skillet; cook until tender, about 2 minutes.

7. Spoon the pea puree onto a plate. Top with the scallops, mushrooms and peas and finish with the pancetta, pancetta viniagarette and lemon zest. Serve immediately.

—Marissa Conrad