CDC Once Again Urges People Not to Eat Honey Smacks After Continued Salmonella Outbreaks

It is still not safe to eat Honey Smacks, according to the Center for Disease Control.

In June, the government agency issued a statement telling consumers to “not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date” due to a salmonella outbreak linked to the popular cereal. On Tuesday—nearly three months later—they announced that this warning is still in effect.

“Since the last update on July 12, 2018, 30 ill people have been added to this investigation,” the CDC said in their statement. This brings the total number of reported salmonella cases to 130 in 36 states since March.

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal linked to 130 Salmonella infections in 36 states. The cereal was recalled and could make you sick if you eat it. Check your pantry for it and do not eat it. https://t.co/G5WyEiENH0 pic.twitter.com/bmbm5g0Jee — CDC (@CDCgov) September 4, 2018

On June 14, Kellogg’s voluntarily recalled all boxes of the cereal within the cereal’s one-year shelf life, but the CDC adds that any box could be affected.

“Honey Smacks products with earlier dates could also potentially be contaminated,” their statement reads. “People who recently became ill report eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal that they had in their homes.”

In addition to the warning to throw all existing boxes away, the CDC added: “If you see Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal available for sale, do not buy it. Retailers should not sell or serve any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.”

The CDC says this is an ongoing investigation and they will “provide updates when more information is available.”