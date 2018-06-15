Kellogg's Honey Smacks Cereal Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak Leaves 24 People Hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a warning to cereal lovers after boxes of Honey Smacks cereal were linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak.

The CDC issued its warning Thursday as manufacturer Kellogg announced that it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of the cereal with the Dig’em Frog on the box. No other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall, according to the company’s statement.

The potentially tainted cereal was distributed across the United States, as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan.

The CDC said that 73 people from 31 states have reported feeling ill and 24 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Kellogg has launched an investigation into how the cereal could have been contaminated.

Honey Smacks

“Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding reported illnesses,” Kellogg said in their statement.

The company “is asking that people who purchased potentially affected product discard it and contact the company for a full refund,” according to their website.

The potentially affected boxes have “Best If Used By” dates of June 14, 2018 – June 14, 2019 and have the following UPC codes: 15.3 ounces: 3800039103; 23 ounces: 3800014810.

RELATED ARTICLE: E. coli Outbreak Linked to Romaine Lettuce Spreads to 16 States — Here’s What to Know

Salmonella may result in serious illness, and “can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the CDC.

Healthy individuals can “experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” adds the CDC. The infection normally lasts 4 to 7 days, and most can recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, the infection can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses.

The recall comes as the CDC also warned about the presence of salmonella in cut melon.

On Tuesday, the CDC released a statement that Caito Foods, LLC recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed-fruit boxes that contained any of those melons

RELATED ARTICLE: Is It Still Unsafe to Eat Romaine Lettuce? Here’s What You Need To Know

The recall originated from their facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, but stores affected by the recall are in multiple states including Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine if products went to additional stores or states,” the CDC said in the statement.

The salmonella outbreak has affected 60 people in five states so far, 31 of whom have been admitted to the hospital. No deaths have been reported

Of the people affected, most reported eating pre-cut melon or fruit salad mix purchased from grocery stores. Products have been recalled from Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.