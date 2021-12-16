"I totally sat there with my kid crying because this cake was so wonderful and I thought it was such a wonderful idea," Keira Knightley tells PEOPLE

Keira Knightley Reveals She Cried at This Great British Baking Show Creation: 'Had Me Bawling'

Keira Knightley was all of us watching The Great British Baking Show this season.

The Silent Night star opens up to PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue about the reality baking competition show (which is distributed in the U.K. under the name The Great British Bake Off), admitting that watching it was the last time she was moved to tears.

"It literally had me bawling on the sofa," says Knightley, 36.

She was specifically talking about the episode in which Lizzie Acker, a 28-year-old car production operative from Liverpool, made a gluten-free cake for the showstopper challenge that celebrated the "extraordinary" things that make her who she is, including her battle with dyslexia.

Her creation touched Knightley. "I am dyslexic," Knightley explains. "Lizzie baked a dyslexic cake and said it was like the inside of her brain. It was such a beautiful cake, it made me cry."

"I totally sat there with my kid crying at Bake Off because this cake was so wonderful and I thought it was such a wonderful idea," Knightley adds.

The actress does confess that she often gets emotional watching TV shows. "I cry really easily," she says. "Baking shows... anything, I can't watch anything like The Voice or any of those. I bawl. I bawl."

"They all try so hard and it means so much to them and it just kind of... oh, God, it really gets me," Knightley continues.

It's something her 6-year-old daughter Edie — whom she shares with husband James Righton, alongside daughter Delilah, 2 — teases her about.

"Anything like that, my kid is just like, 'Oh, my God. What is the matter with you?' " Knightley says.

The Great British Bake Off S5 Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

Acker wound up getting voted off Baking Show that week, but has been open on social media about the support she's received from fans.

"I am made up to leave on a bake that means so much to me and that I am so proud of," she wrote. "I can honestly say I have never truly been proud of my self, I have never got good grades or done anything that I have been like, 'Wow I did that' until this cake (which is really sad like😂)."