D.C. Restaurant Apologizes for Offering Bottomless Mimosa Special During Kavanaugh Hearing

One restaurant has issued an apology after what many have called a tone-deaf promotion during the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in the confirmation hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a since-deleted tweet, Shaw’s Tavern in Washington, D.C. wrote: “Open at 10 a.m. for the hearing. Bar service starts at 11 a.m. with bottomless mimosas.”

Given the nature of Dr. Ford’s emotional testimony—she claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, though Kavanaugh has denied the allegations—many were quick to point out that the special was in poor taste. “Not a great look,” one Twitter user wrote, while another told the restaurant to “read the room.”

Shaw’s quickly took down their original tweet and acknowledged the criticism. “We would like to apologize for the feature of bottomless mimosas,” they said. “We are opening early today serving our breakfast and lunch menus to provide a place for those who wanted to watch the hearing. Along with that menu, bottomless mimosas are a feature we offer.”

We would like to apologize for the feature of bottomless mimosas. We are opening early today serving our breakfast and lunch menus to provide a place for those who wanted to watch the hearing. Along with that menu, bottomless mimosas are a feature we offer. It was an oversight — Shaw's Tavern (@ShawsTavern) September 27, 2018

on our part given the very serious circumstances of today's hearing and in no way did we intend to offend anyone or make light of the situation. Shaw's Tavern stands with the victims. Today we will donate all proceeds to RAINN, an American non-profit sexual assault organization. — Shaw's Tavern (@ShawsTavern) September 27, 2018

They added that it was an “oversight” due to “the very serious circumstances of today’s hearing” and they did not intend to “make light of the situation.

Shaw’s is known for hosting large gatherings for major events on Capitol Hill, previously offering drink specials and themed cocktails for former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his abrupt firing.

Following the apology, the restaurant announced that they will be donating all of the day’s proceeds to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.