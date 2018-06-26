Katy Perry Got Rejected from Multiple Upscale Restaurants So She Went to Taco Bell Instead

When Katy Perry wrote the song “Bon Appétit,” we don’t think she was talking about Taco Bell.

However, that’s exactly where the singer wound up eating dinner while she was on her Witness World Tour in Glasgow, Scotland.

When Perry took the stage at the SSE Hydro, she informed fans about her dining troubles before breaking out into song, The Scottish Sun reports. “I was on the Internet looking up the top 25 places for dinner,” Perry announced into the microphone. “Some are really fancy. Some only sit like 10 people. I called a couple of places and couldn’t get in anywhere.”

Katy Perry in concert in Glasgow, Scotland Amy Muir/Shutterstock

“On the list at the very end it said Taco Bell,” Perry added. “So I went there – and then I went to your movie theater.”

Although the “Firework” singer couldn’t get into Glasgow’s acclaimed restaurants, she probably didn’t mind swinging by the taco joint. Perry has been open about her love for the fast food chain, announcing that she celebrated her 2015 Forbes magazine cover story by “going straight to Taco Bell and getting my crunch wrap supreme.”

RELATED VIDEO: Here Are 8 Meal Options From Your Fave Chain Restaurants That Are 500 Calories or Less!

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

In fact, the American Idol judge is so dedicated to the taco eatery, she once waited in line for an hour for the grand opening of Tokyo’s first-ever Taco Bell location.

“You can take the girl out of America but you can’t take the Taco Bell out of the girl, okuurrrr,” she wrote on Instagram in 2015.