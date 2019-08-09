Katy Perry Talks 'Finally' Trying Taylor Swift's Famous Cookies: 'She's Such a Good Baker'

Image zoom Katy Perry/ Instagram; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to take a bite out of one of Taylor Swift’s signature chocolate chip cookies, Katy Perry is spilling the tea.

The singer broke down the experience for curious minds while chatting on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood on Friday — and she had nothing but good things to say.

Perry, 34, took to the air to answer questions about making amends with Swift, 29, after many years of feuding. The reconciliation process famously came to a satisfying close when Perry made a cameo in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video (yes, wearing a giant hamburger costume), and the two shared a heaping plate of “Peace at Last” cookies made by Swift herself.

“The cookies were incredible,” Perry told the Hits 1 in Hollywood hosts, there to promote her new single, “Small Talk.” “They were soft. I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought.”

A sweet-and-chocolatey olive branch, Swift baked and gave the cookies to Perry after inviting her over to her house in hopes of building their friendship. Perry posted a photo of the delicious-looking cookies to Instagram back in June, and it garnered over 1.5 million likes. “Feels good,” read the caption.

“She just makes them on a whim, and she’s such a good baker,” Perry continued raving on SiriusXM. “I was like, ‘These cookies! I’ve heard about these cookies in interviews! I finally get to eat the cookies!’”

But the cookies weren’t the only thing Perry enjoyed about her hang session at the Swift residence: “I also got to hold all the cats,” she said. “I was very happy.”

Perry previously told KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show that the pair’s reconciliation “kind of was a process,” explaining that their path to friendship began when she sent the singer “a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it” last year as Swift embarked on her Reputation stadium tour.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said. “I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

Swift shared a similar sentiment in June, telling BBC Radio 1 that she and Perry had “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

The singer also revealed that she and Perry had been on good terms for a while before the photo of the cookies went public, but they had wanted to make sure they were “solid” before announcing their newfound friendship to fans.

“You know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it,” Swift said. “We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware.”