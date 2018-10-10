Katie Lee Is 'Excited' to Start a Family with Her New Husband: 'We Want the Same Things'

Katie Lee is looking forward to the future with her new husband.

In an interview with Health magazine the Food Network star, 37, got real about her diet and exercise routine, her marriage of one and a half months to Ryan Biegel and their plans for having kids.

Lee started by explaining that there wasn’t a specific moment when she knew Biegel was “the one” because it was more of a “general feeling,” she told the outlet for their November cover story.

“I kinda thought I would never get married again. We did exactly what you’re not supposed to do—we met at work,” she said.

“He was a producer on the first season of Beach Bites two and a half years ago. I remember going into a production meeting for the first time and thinking, ‘God, that guy is so cute.’ I was a little bit nervous.”

She added that even though Biegel didn’t know he was going to be working with her, Lee quickly became his “crush.”

“He told me later that he’d seen a TV segment of me promoting my last cookbook, and he was like, ‘I’m gonna marry that girl,’ ” Lee recalled. “Going from one location to another, you become really close. The more time I spent with him, the more I thought, ‘This is the kind of life I want to live.’ Forget the love stuff—I really like him, too.”

She says their relationship embodies everything that’s important to her: “It’s finding that person you want to be with and do the same things with… We love to go on food adventures together. We’ll have a night where we pick out a wine we haven’t had before and we’ll try it and talk about it. We’re dorky—our favorite thing is to be in our sweatpants with our dog, eating dinner at the kitchen island.”

As far as plans for a baby, Lee described herself as “so excited about this next chapter with Ryan. We both want the same things in life. I love his sense of adventure, and I look forward to all the experiences that are in store for us as a couple and, hopefully, one day as a family.”

Lee and Biegel got married in an Italian ceremony filled with emotion while surrounded by their friends and family, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early September. It’s the second marriage for Lee, who was previously married to music star Billy Joel from 2004-2010.

Leading up to their big day, Lee and Beigel were in Capri, Italy—where they soaked up the final days of summer (and swam on a pizza float, of course).

They chose to say, “I do” in Lo Scoglio da Tommaso in Marina del Cantone, Italy because of the location’s special meaning to them.

“The first time that we came here together, we just felt like it was so special, and I think it was the place where we really fell in love with each other,” she told PEOPLE. “And we love the family that owns Lo Scoglio. They’ve become kind of like our Italian family. When we were thinking about getting married, this was really the place that felt like it was right for us.”