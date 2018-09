Food Network host Katie Lee and TV producer Ryan Biegel chose Lo Scoglio da Tommaso in Marina del Cantone, Italy to say “I do” because of the location’s special meaning to them.

“The first time that we came here together, we just felt like it was so special, and I think it was the palce where we really fell in love with each other,” Lee, 36, tells PEOPLE. “And we love the family that owns Lo Scoglio. They’ve become kind of like our Italian family. When we were thinking about getting married, this was really the place that felt like it was right for us.”