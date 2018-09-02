Katie Lee Is Married! Food Network Star Says 'I Do' to Television Producer Ryan Biegel

A wedding was on the menu for Katie Lee on Saturday.

The Food Network star, 36, and television producer Ryan Biegel got married, PEOPLE can exclusively report, in a ceremony attended by family and friends and filled with emotion.

It’s the second marriage for Lee, who was previously married to music star Billy Joel from 2004-2010.

Days before their big day, Lee and Beigel were in Capri, Italy — where they soaked up the final days of summer (and swam on a pizza float, of course).

Lee and Biegel announced their engagement back in March. He had popped the question while she was vacation in Paris.

“It was very romantic,” Lee — who co-hosts The Kitchen on the network as well as Katie Lee Eats Meats, in Sweats — told PEOPLE earlier this month. “We were going out to dinner to one of my favorite restaurants, and I thought that it was coming. We’re on the trip, like I kind of thought, ‘Listen we’re in Paris and we’re taking the Orient Express to Venice. If he doesn’t propose on this trip, he’ll really miss a great opportunity.’”

And just as she predicted, on their second night staying at La Reserve Hotel, Biegel took advantage of the perfect setting and popped the question. After she said “yes,” they went to dinner and “gorged” on chicken and duck fat potatoes.

Food has been at the center of her relationship with Biegel from the beginning. “That’s really what brought us together and that’s what we enjoy the most,” said Lee. “I think just going through life with somebody who I share a similar idea of how we want to live, you know? We really have fun together and aside from all the love stuff, we really like each other.”

“We like to do the same things,” she added. “Last night we went out on a date to a place called Din Tai Fung, a dumpling house, and ate a ton of dumplings. That’s the type of thing we like to do together. We’ll read about somewhere, and then we’ll go and we’ll pig out, and we’ll have a lot of fun.”

And though she kept wedding plans a secret at the time, Lee did promise the big day would include one thing for sure: “You can plan on there being a lot of good food and wine,” she said.