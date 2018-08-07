Katie Lee Opens Up About the 'Romantic' Night She Got Engaged—While Wearing Elastic Waist Pants!

Katie Lee is no stranger to elastic waist pants—even on her engagement day.

The star of Food Network’s Katie Lee Eats Meats, in Sweats, who announced her engagement to television producer Ryan Biegel in March, tells PEOPLE she was vacationing in Paris when Biegel popped the question.

“It was very romantic,” says Lee, who partnered with Sara Lee to promote their Artesano Bakery Rolls and Buns. “We were going out to dinner to one of my favorite restaurants, and I thought that it was coming. We’re on the trip, like I kind of thought, ‘Listen we’re in Paris and we’re taking the Orient Express to Venice. If he doesn’t propose on this trip, he’ll really miss a great opportunity.'”

And just as she predicted, on their second night staying at La Reserve Hotel, Biegel took advantage of the perfect setting. Lee says they were just about to leave for dinner when Biegel asked her if she had everything she needed.

“I said, ‘Yeah I have everything,’ and he said ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Yes, I’m sure.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I think you’re missing one thing,’ and then he proposed,” she says.

After she said “yes”, The Kitchen cohost says they went to dinner and “gorged” on chicken and duck fat potatoes. Luckily, she had the perfect outfit for the occasion. “I had on black velvet pants that looked fancy, but actually had an elastic waistband,” says Lee.

Food has been at the center of her relationship with Biegel from the beginning. “That’s really what brought us together and that’s what we enjoy the most,” says Lee. “I think just going through life with somebody who I share a similar idea of how we want to live, you know? We really have fun together and aside from all the love stuff, we really like each other.”

“We like to do the same things,” she adds. “Last night we went out on a date to a place called Din Tai Fung, a dumpling house, and ate a ton of dumplings. That’s the type of thing we like to do together. We’ll read about somewhere, and then we’ll go and we’ll pig out, and we’ll have a lot of fun.”

Lee teamed up with Sara Lee to create several recipes using their Artesano bread, which she says is the perfect partnership because she “loves carbs so much.”

“I recently had all of our family over and then I gave everyone a bag of bread to take home as a party favor,” she says. “No carb left behind.”

While she doesn’t want to reveal too much of their wedding plans just yet, Lee says it’s bound to be the perfect day for “fancy” sweatpants: “You can plan on there being a lot of good food and wine.”