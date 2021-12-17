Katie Lee Biegel's Maple-Dijon & Herb Salmon

"This recipe is perfect for the holidays because it takes minimal prep and cooking time yet looks so elegant," says the cohost of The Kitchen on Food Network. "It can be served at room temperature, so it is great for a buffet."

By People Staff

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
The author of It's Not Complicated cookbook says, "The combination of the sweetness from the brown sugar and a little kick from the Dijon with the fresh herbs really gives a pop of flavor."

"Fish can be intimidating for some people," says Biegel. "But this recipe is foolproof."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together mixed herbs, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, salt, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder and pepper in a medium bowl. Place salmon, skin side down, on prepared baking sheet. Spread herb mixture evenly over salmon. Top salmon with lemon slices.

  • Bake in preheated oven until salmon is just opaque in center, 15 to 20 minutes. Using parchment paper, lift and transfer salmon to a platter, and serve warm or at room temperature.

© Copyright 2021 PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com 12/31/2021