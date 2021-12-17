Katie Lee Biegel's Maple-Dijon & Herb Salmon
"This recipe is perfect for the holidays because it takes minimal prep and cooking time yet looks so elegant," says the cohost of The Kitchen on Food Network. "It can be served at room temperature, so it is great for a buffet."
The author of It's Not Complicated cookbook says, "The combination of the sweetness from the brown sugar and a little kick from the Dijon with the fresh herbs really gives a pop of flavor."
"Fish can be intimidating for some people," says Biegel. "But this recipe is foolproof."