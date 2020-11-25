Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It’s Not Complicated: Simple Recipes for Every Day is set to be released on March 23

Katie Lee Biegel Unveils the Cover of Her New Cookbook and Talks Life in the Kitchen as a New Mom

Katie Lee Biegel is ready to simplify your life in the kitchen.

The best-selling author and Food Network star is gearing up to share her love and knowledge of food with fans through her upcoming cookbook, It’s Not Complicated: Simple Recipes for Every Day, set to be released next year on March 23.

The cookbook "offers 100 of her favorite recipes that are easy, yet exciting—and always delicious," according to a press release. On the cover, which is revealed exclusively with PEOPLE, Lee Biegel poses happily at a table with a delicious bowl of pasta in front of her.

"Written for the veteran chef and kitchen novice alike, Biegel’s recipes have few ingredients and simple steps that are meant to ease up your life. Perfect for weeknights, but special enough for having people over, It’s Not Complicated shares the recipes people really want: classic, unfussy sure-things," the release adds.

Image zoom It’s Not Complicated: Simple Recipes for Every Day | Credit: Abrams

Lee Biegel tells PEOPLE that her cooking style has "always been comfort-food centric."

"I love foods that are just good honest simple recipes that taste great that you crave after you've had them time and time again," she says.

Many of the recipes featured within her cookbook are "family recipes," but Lee Biegel also shares that a few are inspired by her life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The spinach artichoke pasta we made one day. It was my husband Ryan's idea and it ended up getting close to 700k views on my Instagram. It's such a comforting, cozy dish to have with your family that's really easy."

Lee Biegel started her own family when she welcomed her first child, daughter Iris, with her husband Ryan Biegel earlier this year on Sept. 2. Now, the cook — who has published three other books in years past — says being a new mom means her husband is taking more of the reigns in the kitchen. "I'm actually cooking a lot less these days and my husband Ryan is cooking a lot more and he does the dishes which is great!" she says.

Image zoom Katie Lee Biegel and family | Credit: Katie lee beigel/ instagram

"I'm looking forward to spending more time in the kitchen with Iris," she continues. "I have her little chair that we put on the floor and I cook and talk to her the whole-time almost like I'm doing my own little cooking show to Iris so that she will one day hopefully want to learn to cook too."

Lee Biegel adds: "Some of my best memories as a child are in the kitchen and surrounding food and I hope she has the same experience."