Katie Lee Biegel's Maple-Dijon & Herb Salmon
Credit: Jennifer Causey
"This recipe is perfect for the holidays because it takes minimal prep and cooking time yet looks so elegant," says Katie Lee Biegel, the cohost of The Kitchen on Food Network. "It can be served at room temperature, so it is great for a buffet."
The author of It's Not Complicated cookbook says, "The combination of the sweetness from the brown sugar and a little kick from the Dijon with the fresh herbs really gives a pop of flavor."
"Fish can be intimidating for some people," says Biegel. "But this recipe is foolproof."
Ingredients
- 1 cup loosely packed mixed fresh tender herbs (such as flat-leaf parsley, basil, chives and mint), finely chopped
- ⅛ cup pure maple syrup
- ⅛ cup Dijon mustard
- ½ tablespoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (3- to 3½-lb.) skin-on whole side of salmon (about 1½-in. thick at thickest part)
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together mixed herbs, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, salt, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder and pepper in a medium bowl. Place salmon, skin side down, on prepared baking sheet. Spread herb mixture evenly over salmon. Top salmon with lemon slices.
- Step 2Bake in preheated oven until salmon is just opaque in center, 15 to 20 minutes. Using parchment paper, lift and transfer salmon to a platter, and serve warm or at room temperature.