Katie Lee Biegel Celebrates Turning 41 with a Family Dinner and a Harry Styles Concert

Katie Lee Biegel had one fun-filled birthday!

The Food Network chef, who turned 41 on Wednesday, shared her celebratory itinerary on Instagram. "Celebrated 41 years with a pasta dinner @santambroeus w/ my two loves, skipped out on cake bc we needed to get Iris home for bath time, then shared a @levainbakery cookie with @ryanbiegel," she captioned a sweet selfie with husband Ryan Biegel, followed by a delicious snap of their dinner, featuring her daughter Iris' hand.

"Really couldn't ask for anything more ❤️ " she wrote.

In the photo with Ryan, the couple, who have been married since 2018, posed with one of Levain's iconic cookies, complete with one single candle in it.

But that wasn't the end of her birthday adventures. "And now, I'm off to @harrystyles @thegarden with my girls!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉," she added.

On Thursday, The Kitchen star shared a glimpse of the Harry Styles concert as she posed in a selfie with her friend. In the Instagram slide, she also included a video of the "Late Night Talking" singer dancing on stage at Madison Square Garden.

Katie wasn't the only Food Network star swooning at Harry's House. Alex Guarnaschelli posted an Instagram video from another vantage point in the venue with the caption, "@harrystyles is amazing."

Katie enthusiastically agreed in the comments section, writing, "We were there too! He was amazing 😍."

Guarnaschelli also posted photos from the Love on Tour night on her Instagram Story with the hilarious caption, "Yes. @HarryStyles blew me a kiss," followed by several laughing emojis. "I can believe what I want to believe!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Alex Guarnaschelli/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Alex Guarnaschelli/Instagram

PEOPLE spoke with Guarnaschlli in August about a scary cooking incident that happened on season 2 of her show, Alex vs America.

During the Brunch Battle episode of the Food Network series, Guarnaschelli was using a mandoline to slice sunchokes when she accidentally positioned the sharp gadget too close to her hand.

"I sliced the tip of my middle finger off while I was cooking," she said.

The pro chef said she immediately started worrying about her role in the competition.

"So the producer is saying to me, 'What do we do here? How do we handle this? Because this show is called Alex vs America. And you're at the sink trying to stop yourself from bleeding,'" she recounted. "So I said, 'Let the clock go. Let her run.' And I just waited and waited. I was cursing, and I was mad, and I was embarrassed."

Guarnaschelli admitted her finger is now not "completely round at the end" after the scary moment captured on the show. "That little mandoline plays you like a mandolin."