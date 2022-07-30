Katie Lee Biegel's Apricot-Glazed Ham

"This is the way I always cook my ham for the holidays," says The Kitchen star and author of the new It's Not Complicated cookbook. "Ham needs the sweetness that the jam provides, and I like the way the sugars caramelize and get slightly burned on the edges."
By People Staff
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

"This is the way I always cook my ham for the holidays," says The Kitchen star and author of the new It's Not Complicated cookbook. "Ham needs the sweetness that the jam provides, and I like the way the sugars caramelize and get slightly burned on the edges."

Ingredients

Ingredient Checklist

  • 1 (7-to-8-lb.) bone-in, spiral-cut smoked and cured ham
  • 2 cups apricot jam
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing aluminum foil
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 fresh bay leaf

Directions

Instructions Checklist

  • Step 1Preheat oven to 375°. Line a roasting pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place ham, fat side up, on a roasting rack in pan. Use a knife to lightly score fat in a diamond pattern, taking care not to cut into the meat. Bake in oven 1 hour.
  • Step 2While ham is baking, stir together apricot jam, butter, mustard, sage, vinegar, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaf in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring to a simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until glaze is thin and syrupy. Remove and discard bay leaf.
  • Step 3After ham has baked 1 hour, brush with half of the glaze, and return to oven. Bake, brushing ham every 20 minutes with remaining glaze, until internal temperature reaches about 130°, 1 to 1 1/2 hours more. If glaze starts to burn, tent with a piece of greased aluminum foil.
  • Step 4Emove ham from oven, and tent with a piece of greased foil. Let rest 10 minutes; carve and serve warm.
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com