Katie Lee Biegel's Apricot-Glazed Ham
"This is the way I always cook my ham for the holidays," says The Kitchen star and author of the new It's Not Complicated cookbook. "Ham needs the sweetness that the jam provides, and I like the way the sugars caramelize and get slightly burned on the edges."
- 1 (7-to-8-lb.) bone-in, spiral-cut smoked and cured ham
- 2 cups apricot jam
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing aluminum foil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 fresh bay leaf
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 375°. Line a roasting pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place ham, fat side up, on a roasting rack in pan. Use a knife to lightly score fat in a diamond pattern, taking care not to cut into the meat. Bake in oven 1 hour.
- Step 2While ham is baking, stir together apricot jam, butter, mustard, sage, vinegar, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaf in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring to a simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until glaze is thin and syrupy. Remove and discard bay leaf.
- Step 3After ham has baked 1 hour, brush with half of the glaze, and return to oven. Bake, brushing ham every 20 minutes with remaining glaze, until internal temperature reaches about 130°, 1 to 1 1/2 hours more. If glaze starts to burn, tent with a piece of greased aluminum foil.
- Step 4Emove ham from oven, and tent with a piece of greased foil. Let rest 10 minutes; carve and serve warm.