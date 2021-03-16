Katie Lee Biegel's Apricot-Glazed Ham
"This is the way I always cook my ham for the holidays," says The Kitchen star and author of the new It's Not Complicated cookbook. "Ham needs the sweetness that the jam provides, and I like the way the sugars caramelize and get slightly burned on the edges."
Gallery
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Recipe Summary
"This is the way I always cook my ham for the holidays," says The Kitchen star and author of the new It's Not Complicated cookbook. "Ham needs the sweetness that the jam provides, and I like the way the sugars caramelize and get slightly burned on the edges."