Katie Lee Biegel's Apricot-Glazed Ham

"This is the way I always cook my ham for the holidays," says The Kitchen star and author of the new It's Not Complicated cookbook. "Ham needs the sweetness that the jam provides, and I like the way the sugars caramelize and get slightly burned on the edges."

By People Staff

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

active:
20 mins
bake:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
  • Preheat oven to 375°. Line a roasting pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place ham, fat side up, on a roasting rack in pan. Use a knife to lightly score fat in a diamond pattern, taking care not to cut into the meat. Bake in oven 1 hour.

  • While ham is baking, stir together apricot jam, butter, mustard, sage, vinegar, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaf in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring to a simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until glaze is thin and syrupy. Remove and discard bay leaf.

  • After ham has baked 1 hour, brush with half of the glaze, and return to oven. Bake, brushing ham every 20 minutes with remaining glaze, until internal temperature reaches about 130°, 1 to 1 1/2 hours more. If glaze starts to burn, tent with a piece of greased aluminum foil.

  • Emove ham from oven, and tent with a piece of greased foil. Let rest 10 minutes; carve and serve warm.

