Katie Couric to Star in a New Cooking Show ... with Her Husband!

Katie Couric is stepping up to the stove.

The journalist is launching her first cooking web series with Sur La Table alongside her husband, John Molner, in their new New York City apartment. On Full Plate with Katie & John, the couple will tackle healthy meals that take less than 20 minutes to prepare.

The show, premiering Jan. 1 and continuing for five weeks every Sunday, comes just in time to help you in actually follow through with your healthy New Year’s resolutions. (No excuses this year!) The quick yet flavorful recipes are courtesy of Sur La Table’s National Chef Joel Gamoran, who will also star on the series.

“John and I love cooking at home but can rarely find the time, so we are thrilled to partner with Sur La Table and Chef Joel Gamoran in creating these fast gourmet recipes,” Couric says in a press release of the show co-produced by Katie Couric Media and sponsored by GreenPan and Hansgrohe. “We look forward to sharing them with our busy viewers and showing them that they can do the same.”

While not always successful, the Yahoo news anchor is often sharing her adventures in the kitchen on her Instagram account.