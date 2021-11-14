Katianna & John Hong's Roasted Turkey & Kimchee Melt

The partners and chefs at L.A.'s Yangban Society restaurant (opening in January) love that the recipe has minimal ingredients and loads of flavor. "We like that this recipe has only 10 ingredients," they say. "After Thanksgiving, people can be suffering from 'palate fatigue,' so we wanted to make something comforting and simple."

Hong and Hong also like that the melt showcases a new way of enjoying kimchi and say, "A lot of people overlook cooking the kimchee and often just eat it cold as more of a pickle or kraut. People often think that kimchee is to be served as is or braised into kimchee stew, but there are so many other ways that it is delicious such as pan-roasted, sauteed, grilled and sheet tray roasted."