Katianna & John Hong's Roasted Turkey & Kimchee Melt
Katianna & John Hong reimagine the classic leftovers sandwich with "gooey, melty cheese and roasted, salty kimchee."
The partners and chefs at L.A.'s Yangban Society restaurant (opening in January) love that the recipe has minimal ingredients and loads of flavor. "We like that this recipe has only 10 ingredients," they say. "After Thanksgiving, people can be suffering from 'palate fatigue,' so we wanted to make something comforting and simple."
Hong and Hong also like that the melt showcases a new way of enjoying kimchi and say, "A lot of people overlook cooking the kimchee and often just eat it cold as more of a pickle or kraut. People often think that kimchee is to be served as is or braised into kimchee stew, but there are so many other ways that it is delicious such as pan-roasted, sauteed, grilled and sheet tray roasted."
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
- ½ cup kimchee, chopped, plus 1 teaspoon kimchee liquid
- 8 oz.s leftover stuffing
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 4 slices rye, sourdough or milk bread
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 6 smoked mozzarella cheese slices or American cheese slices
- ½ lb. leftover roasted turkey, sliced
- 1 cup finely shredded green or purple cabbage or 4 sesame leaves (Perilla leaves)
Directions
- Step 1Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small pan over medium heat. Add garlic; stir until golden, about 1 minute. Add kimchee and kimchee liquid; cook, stirring once or twice, about 2 minutes. Add leftover stuffing to kimchee; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 5 minutes. During the last minute, drizzle kimchee mixture with sesame oil, and remove from hot pan.
- Step 2Spread each side of bread with about 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise; place 1½ slices of cheese on each piece of bread. Divide turkey and cabbage between 2 bread slices. Divide kimchee mixture between the other 2 bread slices. Sandwich the two sides together.
- Step 3Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in skillet over medium heat. Place sandwich in hot skillet; toast each side until golden and cheese has melted, about 4 minutes per side. For an extra toasty melt, weigh the sandwich down with another smaller pan or weight while toasting each side.