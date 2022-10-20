Jennifer Aniston's hummus is casting a spell on Kathy Najimy.

The Hocus Pocus 2 actress, 65, praised her longtime friend's hummus on Thursday in a reaction video shared by the Friends alum, 53, with her 41 million Instagram followers.

"This is second only to my mother, my Lebanese mother who made hummus for 70 years," Najimy said to the camera. "This is so authentic and delicious and spicy. You have to package this or at least send it to me."

"It's delicious!" Najimy proclaimed as Aniston confidently glared at the camera.

Aniston is not afraid to get in the kitchen. In a 2015 interview with Yahoo Beauty editor-in-chief Bobbi Brown, Aniston showed interest in writing a cookbook.

"I would like to do a lifestyle thing, for people who struggle with dieting. I could just make anything for a diet taste delicious," she told Brown. "I'm a good alchemist … I can mix certain things together that are all very healthy, but you don't feel like you're depriving yourself in any way."

She also shared her "perfect salad" recipe with fans in 2020. "Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios," she wrote during a takeover of her beauty company Living Proof's Instagram account.

Her dinner date with Najimy comes as no surprise, as the two have famously supported one another on many occasions. When Aniston took home a SAG Award for her work on The Morning Show in 2020, Najimy dedicated a sweet post to her friend on Instagram.

"Oh my goddesssss!" Najimy wrote. "@jenniferaniston you worked your heart off and soared in @themorningshow - world changing.. ultra deserved!! Jennnn!! What a challenge and u showed up for it and tore it up! So fearless!!! AND changed the zeitgeist -opening hearts, changing minds and saving lives!! Yaaa-hoooo!!!!"