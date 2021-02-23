Katie Lee Gleefully Poses Next to Jeopardy! Clue About Herself: 'I Made It!'

"I wanted a picture of Iris with the TV and it went blank, of course," the Food Network star explained of the baby monitor that went to sleep during the photo

Katie Lee can't believe she's the subject of a Jeopardy! clue.

On Monday, the Food Network star, 39, documented the moment she was mentioned on the popular quiz show by pausing the TV and posing next to the screen. The clue read: "Katie Lee: 'I hate' this sushi condiment. '& I love spicy food, so I'm not sure why I have (an) aversion to' it." (The answer was wasabi.)

"Look Ma, I made it!! We are such big @jeopardy fans...I was beside myself!" Lee excitedly wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Lee also explained why she held up a baby monitor in the picture, explaining that she wanted to include her daughter Iris Marion, 5 months, in the picture. "(Always with baby monitor in my hand...I wanted a picture of Iris with the tv and it went blank, of course 🤷🏻‍♀️)," she said of the baby monitor screen.

Lee and her husband Ryan Biegel announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram in September. Sharing a photo snuggled up in bed, she revealed her baby girl's name and birth date in her caption: "Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 💕 9.2.20 💕."

In November, Lee opened up to PEOPLE about spending her first Thanksgiving with her daughter, and how Iris makes for the perfect sous chef to help her in the kitchen.

"I bring her little chair in and put it on the floor, and she sits there and it's almost like we're having a little cooking show together because I talk to her constantly to try to help her vocabulary eventually," she said at the time. "I tell her everything that I'm cooking and how I'm doing it. So it's basically like I'm doing a cooking show every time I'm in the kitchen with her."