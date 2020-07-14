Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Talks Cooking, Cravings and Her Quarantine 'Silver Lining'

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has been keeping busy at home by mastering some simple dishes and getting organized

Like many others staying safe at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has been taking advantage of some extra downtime.

"Like everybody, I'm trying to find the silver lining in this time at home. It's definitely for me been getting the house organized, baking more and getting more comfortable in the kitchen," the Gift of Forgiveness author — who recently teamed up with Rubbermaid for a virtual cooking class co-hosted with Grandbaby Cakes' Jocelyn Delk Adams — tells PEOPLE.

"There are a bunch of things I'm trying to master. Chicken was one of them, so I was really happy that Jocelyn has a recipe. I feel like knowing those basics is really helpful and important," says Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt later this year, the animal advocate, 30, looked adorable in a long-sleeved, floral gown. "It doesn't help with the heat outside!" quips the star about staying chic while pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schwarzenegger Pratt has understandably been snacking more lately — and she's gotten some help from Rubbermaid's Brilliance collection.

"It's a blessing to be able to have something you just pop open and grab that's sitting in your pantry or refrigerator," she says. "It's also great because it makes eating fresh really easy. I do my grocery order at the beginning of the week, cut up a bunch of fruit and store it, which is what my cravings have been."

Another of Schwarzenegger's go-to snacks lately is a home-made granola that she and Pratt gifted guests at their wedding last summer.

"We wanted to give our guests something meaningful and that would be nice for people to go home with but also have something to snack on," she says. "Granola I thought would be a lot easier, but it actually took a lot of time to make that much of it!"

Using a "family recipe," the star says it now feels full circle to have the sweet snack sitting around the house.