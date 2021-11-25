"Help end the suffering by adopting a rescued turkey today, instead of eating one," Kate Mara wrote Thursday on Instagram

Kate Mara Kisses Jamie Bell as She Asks People to Adopt Turkeys and Not Eat Them

Kate Mara is the latest celebrity to say no to turkey during the holidays.

The actress, 38, encouraged her followers to go without eating the popular bird Thursday on Instagram in a post featuring a photo of her smooching her husband Jamie Bell.

"Help end the suffering by adopting a rescued turkey today, instead of eating one ❤️," she captioned the post, adding "We did exactly that, after we made out!"

Billie Eilish shared a similar message the night before Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story, acknowledging that "it's hard to change traditions" though she hoped fans would "keep it in mind."

"Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world," the singer captioned her post. "And 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving."

Earlier this month, Eilish and fellow stars Joaquin Phoenix and Ricky Gervais were among several celebrities to sign a petition requesting President Joe Biden allow this year's pardoned turkey to stay at Farm Sanctuary afterward.

