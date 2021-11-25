Kate Mara Kisses Jamie Bell as She Asks People to Adopt Turkeys and Not Eat Them
"Help end the suffering by adopting a rescued turkey today, instead of eating one," Kate Mara wrote Thursday on Instagram
Kate Mara is the latest celebrity to say no to turkey during the holidays.
The actress, 38, encouraged her followers to go without eating the popular bird Thursday on Instagram in a post featuring a photo of her smooching her husband Jamie Bell.
"Help end the suffering by adopting a rescued turkey today, instead of eating one ❤️," she captioned the post, adding "We did exactly that, after we made out!"
RELATED: Billie Eilish Asks Followers to Reconsider Eating Turkey on Thanksgiving: 'Just Keep It in Mind'
Billie Eilish shared a similar message the night before Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story, acknowledging that "it's hard to change traditions" though she hoped fans would "keep it in mind."
"Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world," the singer captioned her post. "And 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving."
Earlier this month, Eilish and fellow stars Joaquin Phoenix and Ricky Gervais were among several celebrities to sign a petition requesting President Joe Biden allow this year's pardoned turkey to stay at Farm Sanctuary afterward.
"As we approach the holiday season — meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill — we hope you'll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys," the organization said in a letter to the 79-year-old politician.
Other petitioners included Phoenix's wife Rooney Mara, Natasha Lyonne, Margaret Cho, Dave Bautista, Mena Suvari, Alan Cumming, Maggie Baird, and Mayim Bialik.