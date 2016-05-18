Kate Hudson Needs to Feel Emotionally Connected to Her Workouts: 'My Mood is Constantly Changing'

When it comes to workouts, schedules don’t work for Kate Hudson.

“Some people need structure and a regimen, but I’m not a planner,” the actress, author and co-founder of Fabletics, her activewear line, tells Shape.

“When I exercise, I need to connect to myself and see how I’m feeling at the moment, because my mood is constantly changing.”

Which means Hudson, 37, has a list of favorite workouts a mile long, everything from apps like Hot5, Sworkit and QE2 that she can easily do in a hotel room, to intense boxing classes.

“Sometimes I just need to do aggressive routines, like boxing,” Hudson says. “I also recently tried a popular new workout in L.A. by Taryn Toomey, called the Class, and I loved it. It’s kind of hard to describe – it’s like an intense boot camp combined with cardio and yoga. It’s also a spiritual experience in which you get rid of old toxic energy. It’s very cool but definitely for people who are really into pushing themselves hard.”

The one constant? Intensity. Especially when it comes to her absolute favorite workout, Pilates.

“I was 19 when I discovered Pilates, and I’m still doing it,” Hudson says. “It’s the workout my body really responds to. It’s all about alignment, elongating your spine, and strengthening your core. It makes me feel my strongest. Pilates is always challenging. The advanced moves are amazing, but so hard.”

And she’ll even take commuting to the next level, preferring to make it active rather than sitting in a car or on a train, especially if it means she can be outdoors.

“I’m a nature girl,” Hudson says. “I grew up in Colorado and was always outside. I still am, even when I’m in the city.”

“If I’m in Amsterdam, I get on a bike, ride everywhere, and really see the place. I love that freedom, which you can’t get in a car. In New York City, if I’m staying downtown and have a meeting uptown, I’ll put on my earphones, listen to great music, and just walk. There is nothing better than walking in Manhattan.”

