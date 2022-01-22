Kate Hudson Shows Off Impressive Cooking Skills While Making Meatless Lasagna

The actress took her Instagram followers on a delicious journey Friday night when she documented herself whipping up dinner

Kate Hudson is making magic happen in the kitchen.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 42, took her 14.5 million Instagram followers on a delicious journey Friday night when she documented herself whipping up dinner.

The actress, who is also a Weight Watchers ambassador, showed off her impressive cooking skills as she prepared a health-conscious butternut squash, mushroom, and sage lasagna using one of the wellness program's recipes.

She simply captioned the clip, in which she quickly showed fans how to achieve the meatless masterpiece: "Dinner 🥘 #4points #lasagna."

In November, the mom of three revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she was revamping her health routine in an effort to challenge herself after she noticed her usual habits weren't working following the birth of daughter Rani Rose in October 2018.

"I'm definitely challenging myself in new ways, which I need," Hudson told PEOPLE. "I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier."

She said that she makes a point to get active every day, in any way she can.

"I need to be moving to feel good," she said. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

And Hudson said that she never deprives herself of the foods and drinks she wants, but she just makes sure to keep track of her choices with WW.