Kate Hudson's Holiday Cocktails

The actress and founder of King St. Vodka shares her favorite drinks to help make the season bright!

Espresso Martinis

"It's my go-to for cocktails with a friend or even when relaxing at home," says Hudson

Combine 6 tablespoons vodka, 1/4 cup brewed espresso, 3 tablespoons coffee liqueur and a pinch of salt in a cocktail shaker filled with ice; cover with lid, and shake until well-mixed and frothy, about 30 seconds. Strain into 2 martini glasses. Garnish with espresso beans.

Ginger-Peach Mules

"The sweet peach flavor combined with the refreshing lemon and ginger is always a winner," she says.

Stir 1 cup bottled peach nectar, 2 cups nonalcoholic ginger beer, 3/4 cup vodka and 1/4 cup lemon juice in a pitcher. Pour into 4 copper mule mugs or large tumblers filled with ice. Garnish with peach slices and crystallized ginger.

Pomegranate Sours

"This is the best addition to a holiday table, with the deep red color and warm flavor."

Combine 1/2 cup pomegranate juice, 1/4 cup vodka, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons pineapple juice, 2 tablespoons simple syrup and 1 tablespoon orange liqueur in a cocktail shaker filled with ice; cover with lid, and shake, about 15 seconds. Strain into 2 ice-filled tumblers. Garnish with pomegranate arils and orange slices.