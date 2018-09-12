Kate Beckinsale Packs Butter in Her Suitcase When She Travels

Traveling with butter in your suitcase might seem like an odd thing to do, but for actress Kate Beckinsale, it’s a common occurrence.

The Farming star, who has recently been named the first U.S. brand ambassador for U.K.-based appliance brand Russell Hobbs, tells PEOPLE she often packs her own Kerrygold grass-fed butter with her while on-the-go.

“I find it quite hard to get a hold of,” Beckinsale says. “If I’m going from one city to another I’ll put some in my suitcase to make sure I have it. I’m the crazy person traveling with butter.”

The 45-year-old says she uses it to make Bulletproof coffee for breakfast or spreads a little on her vegetables.

Beckinsale says maintaining a higher-fat diet is one of the keys to looking her best.

“When I did Pearl Harbor they had me on a very strict low-fat diet,” she says. “I remember my mum coming and visiting me and going, ‘You look so old.’ I was 24 and I had lines on my face because I didn’t have enough fat. And so now, I remember very early on meeting a great nutritionist and they said, ‘One day everyone is going to say don’t eat low-fat margarine or they are going to say eat butter or eat olive oil.’ And it did take quite a long time, but I really noticed if I can eat coconut oil and butter and things like that, obviously in moderation, it makes almost an immediate effect on your skin.”

She continues: “I don’t think it is a myth. I think you can see the difference in a week or two.”

Beckinsale adds that she doesn’t cook very often, but when she does find herself in the kitchen, she loves to bake.

“I make really good brownies and my mum makes this crazy English thing called a trifle for the holidays,” she says. “It’s very alcoholic and squishy. And so we always make that.”