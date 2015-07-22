Pssst! There's Actually a Workout Karlie Kloss Is 'Really, Really Bad At'

It’s hard to believe fitness fanatic Karlie Kloss doesn’t excel at every physical activity.



But the 6’1″ supermodel – whose regime includes Pilates, spinning, boxing, running, dancing and yoga – claims there is one sport she just can’t do. “Surfing,” she tells Self magazine in its August “Best Bodies in the World” issue. “I was really, really bad at it. I think I’m too tall!”

Of course the “game for anything” Kloss had to at least give it a shot. She’s enjoyed challenging her body since she was a little girl. Growing up in St. Louis she practiced ballet, which she credits for her modeling success. “The reason I’ve had a career,” she said. “is because I can move.”

She added: “I’d always danced, but I transitioned into finding new ways to strengthen and test my body.”

Kloss’s diet went through a transition as well. “I love my Midwestern roots,” she said diplomatically. “But it’s a little less healthy of a lifestyle.” Cutting down on sugar and consuming more vegetables while in her late teens made her more aware of her body. “I stopped eating Goldfish and Oreos and started eating kale salads and avocado toast,” she said. “It changed my energy. I realized, OK, how I eat affects how I feel.”

As for her workout routine, Kloss is fully committed. “It really is such a release for me mentally,” she said. “That’s why I’m so passionate about health and fitness.”

That passion has also led her to another exciting venture – Kloss just announced that she is starting her own YouTube channel, Klossy, which will give a behind-the-scenes look at her life.