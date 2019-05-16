"There is no better time to serve this dish than when the sun is shining," says the chef-owner of Fox & the Knife in Boston
Karen Akunowicz’s Peach & Tomato Panzanella Salad
½ cup plus 3 to 4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 (12-in.) baguette, cut into 1-in. cubes (about 6 cups)
1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
3 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar
1½ Tbsp. lemon zest plus ¼ cup fresh juice (from 2 lemons)
1 tsp. finely minced shallot
½ tsp. Dijon mustard
¼ tsp. black pepper
2 large yellow or white peaches, sliced
1 large ripe tomato, cut into wedges
1 English cucumber, seeded and sliced
½ red onion, thinly sliced
20 large basil leaves, coarsely chopped
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
1. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add bread cubes and 1 teaspoon salt; cook, tossing often, until nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Add up to 1 more tablespoon oil, if needed.
2. Whisk together red-wine vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, shallot, mustard, pepper and remaining ½ cup olive oil and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
3. Combine peaches, tomato, cucumber, red onion, basil, thyme and toasted bread cubes in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinai-grette dressing, and gently toss to coat. Serve immediately, or allow salad to stand about 30 minutes for flavors to blend before serving.
Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes