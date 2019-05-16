Karen Akunowicz's Peach & Tomato Panzanella Salad

"There is no better time to serve this dish than when the sun is shining," says the chef-owner of Fox & the Knife in Boston

By People Staff
May 16, 2019 12:00 PM
Victor Protasio

“There is no better time to serve this dish than when the sun is shining,” says the chef-owner of Fox & the Knife in Boston

Karen Akunowicz’s Peach & Tomato Panzanella Salad

½ cup plus 3 to 4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 (12-in.) baguette, cut into 1-in. cubes (about 6 cups)
1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
3 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar
1½ Tbsp. lemon zest plus ¼ cup fresh juice (from 2 lemons)
1 tsp. finely minced shallot
½ tsp. Dijon mustard
¼ tsp. black pepper
2 large yellow or white peaches, sliced
1 large ripe tomato, cut into wedges
1 English cucumber, seeded and sliced
½ red onion, thinly sliced
20 large basil leaves, coarsely chopped
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves

1. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add bread cubes and 1 teaspoon salt; cook, tossing often, until nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Add up to 1 more tablespoon oil, if needed.

2. Whisk together red-wine vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, shallot, mustard, pepper and remaining ½ cup olive oil and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

3. Combine peaches, tomato, cucumber, red onion, basil, thyme and toasted bread cubes in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinai-grette dressing, and gently toss to coat. Serve immediately, or allow salad to stand about 30 minutes for flavors to blend before serving.

Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.