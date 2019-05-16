Image zoom Victor Protasio

“There is no better time to serve this dish than when the sun is shining,” says the chef-owner of Fox & the Knife in Boston

Karen Akunowicz’s Peach & Tomato Panzanella Salad

½ cup plus 3 to 4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 (12-in.) baguette, cut into 1-in. cubes (about 6 cups)

1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

3 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar

1½ Tbsp. lemon zest plus ¼ cup fresh juice (from 2 lemons)

1 tsp. finely minced shallot

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ tsp. black pepper

2 large yellow or white peaches, sliced

1 large ripe tomato, cut into wedges

1 English cucumber, seeded and sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

20 large basil leaves, coarsely chopped

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves

1. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add bread cubes and 1 teaspoon salt; cook, tossing often, until nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Add up to 1 more tablespoon oil, if needed.

2. Whisk together red-wine vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, shallot, mustard, pepper and remaining ½ cup olive oil and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

3. Combine peaches, tomato, cucumber, red onion, basil, thyme and toasted bread cubes in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinai-grette dressing, and gently toss to coat. Serve immediately, or allow salad to stand about 30 minutes for flavors to blend before serving.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes