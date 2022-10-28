Kardea Brown is delivering a flavorful twist on a cold-weather-dinner staple.

Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies "has all the flavors of a down-home potpie with added dimension from the spice," says the Food Network star. "The curry adds a unique, fragrant note that takes this classic to the next level."

The author of the new cookbook The Way Home loves the "super simple" recipe because most of the ingredients are already in home cooks' pantries. Plus, the dish was inspired by Brown's childhood memories. "My mom loved making potpies for me as a child and as an adult I love preparing curry chicken, so I decided to combine the two and create the best of both worlds."

Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, divided

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 tsp. curry powder

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 cup frozen peas and carrots, thawed

1 garlic clove, chopped

¼ cup all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface

1½ cups chicken broth

½ cup whole milk

2½ cups chopped cooked chicken (from 1 rotisserie chicken)

½ tsp. black pepper

1 large egg

½ (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Heat oil and 6 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium high. Add onion, celery, curry powder and 1 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until vegetables soften, about 10 minutes. Add peas and carrots and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, about 2 minutes. Slowly add broth and milk, whisking to remove lumps. Bring to a simmer over medium; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken, pepper and 1 teaspoon salt until combined. Remove from heat.

2. Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl; set aside. Pour chicken mixture into 4 (8-ounce) ramekins. Lightly dust work surface with flour. Roll out piecrust to about an 11-inch round. Cut out 4 dough rounds large enough to fit over ramekins (about 5 inches in diameter). Lightly brush top edges of ramekins with egg wash. Place dough over chicken mixture, pressing to seal over ramekin edges. Brush dough with remaining egg wash. Cut a few slits on top of each crust with a paring knife.

3. Place ramekins on a baking sheet. Bake until crusts are deep golden brown and pies are bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool 5 minutes. Top each pie with a pat of butter; serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Quick tip! "If you don't have ramekins, use a standard 9-inch pie dish or 10-inch cast-iron skillet," says Brown. Bake the family-style pie for an additional 5 to 10 minutes.