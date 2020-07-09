The star of Food Network's Delicious Miss Brown shares the "very first" dessert she learned to make from her aunt TC: "Ten years or so later I've perfected the cake, and I think I've even made it better than her!"

Kardea Brown's Lemon-Lime Soda Cake with Vanilla Glaze

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened, plus more for pan

3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted, plus more for pan

3 cups granulated sugar

5 large eggs

2 Tbsp. plus 1/2 tsp. lemon zest or lemon extract, divided

1 cup, plus 3 Tbsp. lemon-lime soft drink (such as 7 UP), divided

3 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Generously grease with butter and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.

2. Beat granulated sugar and butter with an electric mixer on high until creamy and smooth, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low, and add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour, 1 cup at a time, beating until batter is smooth after each addition. Stir in 2 tablespoons lemon zest or extract and 1 cup lemon-lime soft drink. Transfer batter to prepared pan. (Batter will be thick.)

3. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, beat powdered sugar, milk, vanilla, remaining 3 tablespoons lemon-lime soft drink and 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest or extract with an electric mixer on medium until glaze is smooth, about 45 seconds. Set aside.

5. Let cake cool in pan 15 minutes. Using a butter knife, pierce cake 12 to 16 times. Pour 1/2 cup glaze over cake. Let cake sit 10 minutes to let glaze soak in. Invert cake onto a platter, and remove pan. Pour remaining glaze over top.

Serves: 16

Active time: 15 minutes