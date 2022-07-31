Kardea Brown's Green Beans with Crispy Bacon & Molasses Glaze
‘The subtle sweetness of the molasses combined with the saltiness from the bacon is the perfect marriage of flavors,’ says the judge of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Celebrity chef Kardea Brown took inspiration from family when creating this recipe. "As a kid, I enjoyed snapping the ends of the green beans with [my grandmother] and would listen to her tell stories of her childhood. Not to mention she makes the best pot of green beans in our family!" says the judge of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship, also streaming on discovery+.
"The subtle sweetness of the molasses combined with the saltiness from the bacon is the perfect marriage of flavors," says the host of Food Network's Delicious Miss Brown. "The final dish should taste slightly sweet and salty with a natural earthy flavor from the green beans."
Ingredients
- 6 thick-cut bacon slices, chopped
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 ½ lb.s fresh green beans, ends trimmed
- 1 ½ tablespoons canola oil
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon sweet paprika
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 425°. Heat a large cast-iron skillet or nonstick oven-safe skillet over medium high. Add bacon, and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer bacon to paper towels to drain, and transfer the drippings to a mixing bowl.
- Step 2Add molasses, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, maple syrup and Dijon mustard to drippings; whisk to combine, and set aside.
- Step 3Toss together green beans, oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper in skillet. Place skillet in preheated oven on middle rack, and roast until beans are tender and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once halfway through.
- Step 4Arrange green beans on a serving platter; drizzle with glaze, and top with crumbled bacon. Serve warm.