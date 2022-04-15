Kardea Brown's Green Beans with Crispy Bacon & Molasses Glaze
'The subtle sweetness of the molasses combined with the saltiness from the bacon is the perfect marriage of flavors,' says the judge of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Celebrity chef Kardea Brown took inspiration from family when creating this recipe. "As a kid, I enjoyed snapping the ends of the green beans with [my grandmother] and would listen to her tell stories of her childhood. Not to mention she makes the best pot of green beans in our family!" says the judge of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship, also streaming on discovery+.
"The subtle sweetness of the molasses combined with the saltiness from the bacon is the perfect marriage of flavors," says the host of Food Network's Delicious Miss Brown. "The final dish should taste slightly sweet and salty with a natural earthy flavor from the green beans."