Some fans aren’t too happy with the Kardashian family.

On Wendesday, Khloé Kardashian shared a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that featured a dinner gone wild.

In the clip, some members of the famous family break out into an all-out food fight, throwing entire bowls of pasta and salad at one another while running around the table to dodge flying pieces of their meal.

“You messed with the wrong b—-, @krisjenner 😜😂 We’re back this Sunday! Watch a new episode of Keeping Up…” she captioned the post, which ended with her sister Kim Kardashian West dumping what looks to be a pitcher of iced tea over her mom Kris Jenner’s head.

While some fans laughed about the family’s rowdy dinner, others were less than amused.

“My only thought during this whole video was how many humans there are out there without food. ‘KIM THERE ARE PEOPLE DYING’ …. and starving …. #disappointedbutnotsurprised,” one user wrote in the comments.

Others continued to point out that there were many people in the world who could barely afford small meals, let alone a full dinner.

Image zoom Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Food Fight E! Entertainment

Image zoom Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Food Fight E! Entertainment

Image zoom Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Food Fight E! Entertainment

“That’s very insensitive!! There’s ppl that can barely afford to have breakfast,” another user wrote, while someone else commented, “Shame on all of you, people would give their right arm for that food!! Disgusting.”

In the clip, Khloé seems to have a similar reaction to the concerned fans, calling her family’s behavior “unacceptable.”

“Am I bothered by this food fight right now? Who the f— wouldn’t be bothered by this?” she says to the camera. “This is, in any normal person’s world, bizarre, disturbing, and unacceptable.”