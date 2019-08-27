Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Dine at Cheesecake Factory 2 Nights in a Row with Their Kids

The Kardashian-Wests’ seem to be fans of cheesecake!

While in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend for Kanye West’s Sunday Services, he and Kim Kardashian West took 6-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint to dine at the local Cheesecake Factory two nights in a row.

The restaurant confirmed with PEOPLE on Tuesday that the famous family chose the spot for their weekend dinner plans on Friday and Saturday night, and revealed that among other dishes, they shared the chain’s Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake.

The internet first exploded over their Cheesecake Factory outing when one customer shared a hilarious photo of her mother trying to sneakily take a photo of the famous rapper as he entered the restaurant wearing a mustard-yellow hoodie and black sunglasses.

“Here’s Kanye West looking at my mom while she takes a picture of him,” the user wrote on Twitter.

More photos and videos began to surface of the famous family at the popular restaurant chain in Ohio. One showed the KKW beauty mogul also entering the restaurant in an oversized hoodie.

When news of the family’s love for the restaurant spread, Dayton residents swarmed The Cheesecake Factory to get a glimpse of the reality stars. Videos shared by Twitter users show a crowd of people with phones, waiting to catch a photo or video as they walked out.

West and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were ushered into their cars by a security detail, the father grabbing North while Kardashian West carried Saint.

The Cheesecake Factory has locations across the U.S. — popular for its extensive menu and special cheesecakes.

West was hosting his weekly Sunday Service in Dayton has part of Dave Chappelle’s Gem City Shine benefit honoring the victims of the August 4th mass shooting.