Country singer Kane Brown admitted he used to throw out his Taco Bell order if there was even a small piece of lettuce in it because "it stains the food"

Kane Brown Says He Doesn't Eat Vegetables and 'Had to Be Drunk' to Try Spinach or Kale for First Time

Kane Brown is expanding his culinary horizons.

The 28-year-old country star revealed during an appearance on Audacy's Rob + Holly show that he recently tried spinach and kale for the first time, while eating dinner after a concert.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was a big step for the Tennessee native, who proclaimed on the program that "anything green, I don't eat."

"All I eat is chicken and rice, literally breakfast, lunch, and dinner," Brown said, recalling how his disdain for vegetables even extended to his fast food consumption. "If I had a taco from Taco Bell and there was a small piece of lettuce in my taco, I would throw the whole thing away because I feel like it stains the food. It tastes like lettuce."

That's slowly been changing as Brown as been on a quest to get into shape. Back in January, he told Men's Health that he hopes to be the fittest guy in country music, and had spent a year working out six days a week to achieve that goal.

"I need to start eating better," he confessed to the outlet. "I don't really eat good."

2021 CMAs Credit: abc/getty

Turns out, Brown was ready to finally take that first step the other day. "My after-show food had spinach or kale, which I never have," Brown said on Rob + Holly. "I was like, 'You know what, whatever. I'm about to eat it. I gotta be healthy.' And I ate it."

He recorded the experience in video on his phone, but told hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton that he wouldn't be releasing the clip anytime soon.

"I was a little intoxicated," Brown confessed, adding that he liked what he tried. "It was actually pretty good. I'd never had it before. I wasn't mad. I was like, 'Maybe I just had to be drunk?' "

Spinach or kale hasn't been the only new foods Brown has been sampling recently. "I tried carrots," he said. "I've been trying stuff, I just don't stay with it."

He went on to say that he "grew up on American food" like ravioli, beefaroni, macaroni, and hot dogs — food his mom made for him because they "didn't have a lot of money."

The one vegetable he would eat? Green beans.

"My grandpa's a farmer so the only good thing I had was green beans, that he would make," Brown said. "That was like the only vegetable I would eat. Corn technically ain't a vegetable, I don't feel like. Peas, I love peas. But anything else green, I don't eat."

2021 CMA Arrivals Kane Brown | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brown is up for three American Music Awards this year, and has a new song ("Leave You Alone") out Friday.

He also recently became a father of two, his second daughter — baby Kodi Jane — born Dec. 30 in Nashville. She joins 2-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose, both of whom he shares with wife Katelyn.

Kingsley is "starting to get into her big sister role," the "One Mississippi" artist said on Superstar Power Hour last week.

And while she "knew there was a baby" on the way, Brown said his daughter was unsure if she was aware that baby Kodi was "there to stay."