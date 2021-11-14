Kanchan Koya's Curried Turkey Salad Sandwich

"My husband's favorite comfort food is a turkey sandwich so I wanted to pay homage to his love of the classic sandwich but to add some pizazz," says Kanchan Koya about this day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich.

"Play around with the spices," says the founder of Spice Spice Baby. "My family uses curry powder, which is bright, earthy and sweet. You can experiment with smoked paprika, sumac or even a Middle Eastern harissa blend."