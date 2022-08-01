Kanchan Koya's Curried Turkey Salad Sandwich
"My husband's favorite comfort food is a turkey sandwich so I wanted to pay homage to his love of the classic sandwich but to add some pizazz," says Kanchan Koya about this day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich.
"Play around with the spices," says the founder of Spice Spice Baby. "My family uses curry powder, which is bright, earthy and sweet. You can experiment with smoked paprika, sumac or even a Middle Eastern harissa blend."
"I love that it feels new and fresh compared to the classic Thanksgiving meal while still celebrating the leftovers!" she says. "The turkey salad should be creamy, comforting and bright, balanced beautifully by the sweet tartness of the cranberry sauce and the peppery bite and acidity from the pickled onions."
Ingredients
- 2 cups chopped leftover roasted turkey
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 Granny Smith apple, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ cup leftover cranberry sauce
- 4 crusty bread slices (such as sourdough)
- ½ cup pickled onions
Directions
- Step 1 Stir together turkey, apple, mayonnaise, celery, Dijon mustard, curry powder, chives, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until blended.
- Step 2 Spread 1 tablespoon of the cranberry sauce on each bread slice; top 2 slices evenly with about 1 cup turkey mixture and ¼ cup pickled onions. Top with remaining bread slices, cranberry sauce-side down.