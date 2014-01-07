Inside Kaley Cuoco's Lavish Wedding Menu

Image zoom

Only the finest for Kaley Cuoco.

The newlywed, with the help of chef Meg Hall, gave her wedding guests a taste of luxury with an extravagant menu of food options for not only the reception dinner, but for a brunch the next day as well.

“I was referred to Kaley by her interior designer who also plans all her events, Dannielle Albrecht,” Hall tells PEOPLE. “I have been catering for Kaley for a few years and we started planning this elaborate, themed New Year party close to six months ago.”

Explains Hall: “When Kaley got engaged to Ryan [Sweeting], the New Year’s Eve party became a wedding. That’s when the planning went into overdrive. I was actually standing right next to the planner when Kaley sent the text with her engagement ring photo. We both looked at each other and said, this is about to be a wedding!”

In addition to an upside-down wedding cake hung from a chandelier and a tennis ball-shaped groom’s cake (topped with edible figurines of the couple’s three pit bulls) created by The Butter End bakery in L.A., guests dined on:

Dinner Menu:

Moroccan-spiced roasted chicken

Firecracker rock shrimp served on whole wheat linguine

Stuffed beef tenderloin with sautéed spinach and mushrooms

Tahitian vanilla bean sweet potatoes

Roasted butternut squash with toasted walnuts, shaved Parmesan and truffle oil

Provencal stuffed zucchini

Signature cocktails: White Cosmopolitan and The Razzle Dazzle (Blood orange Pellegrino, champagne and a hot pink rock sugar swizzle stick)

Dessert: S’mores station, candy buffet and sundae bar

Brunch Menu:

Leek, fontina and sundried tomato frittata

Greek yogurt parfait with fresh fruit, walnuts and lavender honey

Banana nut French toast and maple syrup

Crispy maple bacon

Roasted garlic and rosemary breakfast potatoes

Crepe station: Savory: Bacon, sautéed mushrooms, brie, scallions, Italian sausage, Parmesan. Sweet: Strawberries, vanilla bean whipped cream, Nutella, bananas, powdered sugar, blueberries

Pain au chocolat

Winter citrus fruit tarts

Cinnamon buns

Guests were also treated to some hangover helpers at the recovery station during the brunch, including aspirin, tonic water and band-aids for blistered feet.

—Dahvi Shira