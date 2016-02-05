Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Home an Equestrian-Style Makeover — With $3,000 Horse Wallpaper!
Kaley Cuoco has taken her love for horses to a whole new level—by incorporating them into her home décor.
The Big Bang Theory star chose a black, white and yellow Hermes wallpaper adorned with sketched racehorses and jockeys for her dining area. “I know I know someone stop me! I cant help it, I [love] wallpaper,” she captioned a photo on Thursday of her latest project with interior designer Jeff Andrews.
The actress, 30, also went on to offer some decorating advice to her followers: “If you can’t pick a paint color, find some amazing wallpaper,” she said. “Changes an entire room!”
According to ET Online, Cuoco’s room required ten rolls of the polo paper. At $345 per roll, that means the project cost the star nearly $3,500.
But as an avid equestrian since she was 15-years-old and the Humane Society’s Horsewoman of the Year, Cuoco’s devotion to the animal should come as no surprise.
“I will continue to raise awareness and do all I can to prevent horses from slaughter and abuse,” she captioned a photo of herself with the award.
“[Riding horses] has become a huge part of my life,” Cuoco also told PEOPLE for the World’s Most Beautiful issue. “I’m obsessed.”
