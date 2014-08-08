Image zoom

Kaley Cuoco has been showing off her killer bod on Instagram this summer, from vacation shots with hubby Ryan Sweeting to acrobatic snaps at the gym.



So how does the 28-year-old star of The Big Bang Theory stay so fit?

“She really likes to work hard,” says George C. King, who has been training her for three years at Fitness Factory in West Hollywood.

“Kaley is interested in her lower body, especially her butt, her legs and her abs,” King tells PEOPLE. “We do a lot of lunges, squat jumps and regular squats, plus leg curls and dead lifts.”

For tummy-toning, “It’s all pretty basic: crunches, situps and knee lifts.”

Here’s her typical abs circuit:

— 20 situps

— 15 hanging knee lifts (hang onto a bar, lift knees up to chest)

— 60-second elbow plank on the ground or on a stability ball

That’s one set, says King. Cuoco does each circuit three or four times with 60 to 90 seconds of rest in between.

In addition to an hour of strength training with King twice a week, Cuoco goes to SoulCycle, practices yoga and rides horses. “She also likes to hike outdoors,” says King. “She’ll pick a place near where she lives and go there with friends.”

—Stephanie Emma Pfeffer