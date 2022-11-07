Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her Wedding Menu Late-Night Snacks: 'Poutine and Buffalo Wings'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is in the midst of planning her wedding to Jason Tartick, but the Bachelorette alum already has the event's late-night menu nailed down.

"Jason was like, it has to be very Buffalo and Canadian," Bristowe, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So he wants to have the best of the best buffalo wings as the late-night snack. I'm like, okay, we'll do buffalo wings and poutine and make it Canadian and Buffalo."

The dining options are a nod to the bride and groom's hometowns. Tartick, 34, is from Buffalo, New York, while Bristowe hails from Leduc in Alberta, Canada.

While working on wedding plans, Bristowe also launched her third collection with Amazon Handmade, which is all about wedding day prep, following her previous wedding-related collections with the shopping site.

"This collection features a variety of items," Bristowe tells PEOPLE. "There's apparel, accessories, jewelry, decorations, keepsakes, and more, but stuff that will help any wedding day come together beautifully because it's your special day. I like when people make unique little touches to their wedding day, and this is really special for that."

Stephanie Sorensen

Bristowe launched her first Amazon Handmade Storefront in June, featuring items made by people all over the world. Her second collection arrived in August, with the third arriving just in time for fall.

After choosing their late-night wedding snack, the couple, who met through Bachelor Nation and got engaged last year, is still busy sorting out other details of their big day.

"The hardest thing was honestly picking a date because, at first, we were like, 'It's going to be Nashville.' And then Jason kind of switched his mind," says Bristowe. "And then just putting together a guest list, because Jason wants it really big, and I was trying to keep it on the smaller side, so I feel like, I don't know, I'm being cutthroat kicking people off the list left and right."